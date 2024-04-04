Devastating Landslide Claims Young Lives

While efforts were made to reopen the crucial route, a demand for assistance emerged from the affected community, shedding light on the human toll of this natural disaster.

The landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, brought a section of mountains crashing down onto a vital highway, effectively blocking off the route and inundating the riverbank with debris.

Tragically, the calamity claimed the lives of four children, aged between 5 and 15 years old, whose bodies were recovered for proper burial, casting a shadow of sorrow over the community.

Despite concerted efforts by a joint team comprising the Provincial Disaster Committee (PDC), the Department of Works, and law enforcement, it wasn't until Wednesday, March 27th, that the highway was finally reopened to traffic.

However, the community, still grappling with the loss of their young ones, voiced a moving demand to the authorities, they insisted that before the road could be cleared, the government must assist them in arranging proper funerals for the deceased children.

Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, the Enga Provincial Government stepped in, providing essential food rations to support the four affected households, enabling a semblance of normalcy to return and facilitating the highway's reopening.

While attention remains focused on the immediate aftermath of this disaster, concerns also extend to other vulnerable areas, such as the Tsak Valley. In response to mounting anxieties, the Wapenamanda district administration has reassured the public that efforts are underway to clear the landslide, providing a glimmer of hope amid the adversity.