Detainee Uniforms Launched

Seven hundred plus detainee uniforms for males and females both convicted and remanded was launched at Bomana Correctional Institution on Friday.It will be distributed to all detainees on Monday.

Prior to the proposed uniform Project in July 2020, the sample of the uniform was designed and presented to the CS Commissioner to be endorsed and approved. This project together with others are part of the rehabilitation program for detainees.

Commanding officer, Superintendent Yelly Oiufa, highlighted that the uniform project in Bomana with other activities compliment the 2021 annual activity implementation plan.

He urged CS officers to work together by assisting the detainees with whatever materials and tools they need to use to be innovative and for the deatiness to utilise their skills in whatever areas they are good at, in order to support and sustain the operation of the prison.

Superintendent Oiufa said, “Let's be creative and innovative in our area rather than asking for funding.”

He also expressed that it is an expensive exercise purchasing uniforms from retail companies thus they had to come up with the initiative of sewing the prison uniforms to cut down cost.

“It also contributes to cutting down of cost. Alot of things, we have to do it on our own,” he added.

Superintendent Oiufa thanked Francisca Narange, Acting Vice Commissioner CS, for going through the Australian Government Agency by secure an amount of K30,000 for the project.