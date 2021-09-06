Desh Besh for Closure

City authorities led by Abraham Keple, said the Fast food and Bakery section will be closed indefinitely until such time that owners of the shop comply with the mandatory health improvement recommendations given by the Public Health Department.

The establishment has been in breach of many health code violations since its operations commenced, and this was evident with the inspections carried out by NCDC and Water PNG.

Keple said there have been blockages in the sewerage system with a continuous overflow of the sewer at nearby manholes and direct discharges from storm drains amongst other building and structural issues.

He added that staff sanitary facilities will need to be demolished along with other illegal structures that are an intrusion to drainage reserves.

Desh Besh owners were given a stern warning to comply as failure to make improvements would result in tougher legal action against them.

The same process of random checks will continue throughout the city to ensure businesses are complying with recommended health regulations.