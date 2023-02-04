Deputy SH Governor sworn in

He was sworn in by PEC Chairman and Governor, William Powi on January 26 th witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape with other senior cabinet ministers.

Former Prime Minister and MP for Ialibu Pangia, Peter O’Neill was also in attendance. Governor Powi congratulated President Kunukunu and acknowledged his work in the province and South Wiru over the years and stands ready to work with him and the Provincial Executive Council Members.

He acknowledged Kunukunu for the establishment of South Wiru High School under his leadership and made commitments to continue fund and ensure enrolments in 2023.

Whilst congratulating the people of South Wiru, he also made commitments to work with former prime minister O’Neill to support his district development authority regarding the 2023 provincial

government budget.

O’Neill acknowledged the support and called for transparency in service delivery. Deputy Governor Kunukunu acknowledged the appointment and pledged to work closely with all

communities of SHP and ensured that peace and unity is restored.

Kunukunu thanked the PEC under the chairmanship of Powi for the trust in his leadership to elevate him as Deputy Governor. He added that it’s a privilege for the people of South Wiru to host the deputy governor of SHP and will work with the Ialibu Pangia DDA to deliver service in SHP.

Kunukunu thanked Prime Minister Marape for coming to SHP to witness this occasion including some cabinet ministers and all SHP Open Members.

He also acknowledged the Secretary for Works and Highways, David Wereh for initiating the Connect PNG Road project and being present.