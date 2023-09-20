Deputy PM John Rosso Heads UN Delegation

The Deputy Prime Minister is attending as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and is accompanied by a high-level delegation from Papua New Guinea.

This year's UNGA General Debate is noteworthy for hosting an unprecedented number of high-level meetings, a total of eight, unlike in previous sessions. These meetings cover a wide range of critical global issues, including Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), financing for development, climate ambition, pandemic preparedness, and more.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso is scheduled to deliver Papua New Guinea's Country Statement on September 23, 2023, marking the main event of the delegation's participation in the UNGA. In addition to this, the Deputy Prime Minister and his team are engaged in various high-level multilateral and bilateral meetings.

Underlining the importance of Papua New Guinea's active participation in this premier multilateral forum, Hon. John Rosso emphasized the need to share the country's development progress and challenges with the world. These challenges include the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, geopolitical conflicts, and other global issues.

In his recent engagement at the High-Level Meeting on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit, Deputy Prime Minister Rosso expressed concerns about the slow progress in achieving SDGs in his country due to the impact of the pandemic, conflicts, and global challenges. However, he reaffirmed the Marape/Rosso Government's commitment to working towards SDG attainment through its Medium-Term Development Plan IV (2023 - 2027).

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso also highlighted key initiatives, such as the Connect PNG infrastructure program, special economic zones to attract investment, housing projects, and the transition to digital government, aimed at achieving the SDGs. He extended his gratitude to Papua New Guinea's development partners and called for partnership on equal footing to align with the Medium Term Development Plan IV.

Rosso emphasized three critical needs for developing countries like Papua New Guinea to achieve their development goals: a renewed commitment to delivering the 2030 Agenda, a fundamental shift in the global economic and financial framework, and fair returns from natural resource development.

In his closing remarks at the SDG Summit, the Deputy Prime Minister called for a common purpose among nations, emphasizing collective and meaningful steps in the next seven years to address pressing global challenges.

This visit to the United States and the United Nations General Assembly marks Deputy Prime Minister Rosso's first-ever engagement on this international stage. He is supported by a delegation that includes the Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jr.; Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simo Kilepa; and Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Dr. Lino Tom, who will also contribute national statements in concurrent high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change, and health.

The dedicated staff at the PNG Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and the Embassy in Washington D.C., along with officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Health, and Climate Change and Development Authority, are providing vital support to the Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation throughout their engagement at the UNGA.