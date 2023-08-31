Deputy Chief presents Investigative Report

The Board – convened by the authority of the Minister for Defence – summoned Deputy Chief of Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF), Commodore Philip Polewara, following its first sitting on Tuesday 10th of August 2023, at APEC Haus, Port Moresby.

While handing over the report, Cdre Polewara said the PNGDF investigation, from which the report is furnished, was conducted independently, without interference from the force’s higher command.

It is the initial PNGDF report into the training mishap that occurred on 4th July 2023 in Kupiano, claiming the lives of two members and injuring another along with a civilian. The report will serve as a key document for the Board to conduct their investigations.

The Inquiry is a fact-finding mission. The Board will inquire into and scrutinize all areas of Defence administration, operations and training, and provide appropriate recommendations to the Defence hierarchy for improvement of administration, process and procedures. This will ensure accidents such as the one in Kupiano do not reoccur during PNGDF trainings.

Procedure of the Inquiry is as directed by the Chairman. The Board is not bound to observe strict legal procedures or rules of evidence but may admit and consider information as is available and relevant to the Inquiry. In the interest of fairness, the Board may order that all or any evidence given before it, be given in private.

Session was adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and will resume on Friday 10am, giving Board members Thursday to read through the report.