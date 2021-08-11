Dept. Staff End Policy Course

This remotely facilitated Strategic Analysis Course was designed and delivered by the Australian Pacific Security College in collaboration with the Department of Prime Minister and NEC.

During the presentation ceremony for the ten department staff, Deputy Secretary (Policy), Frank Aisi, congratulated the participants on being the first trainees of the program from the Department.

He urged them to take the acquired skill-sets as they are now better equipped to take on new challenges in policy implementation.

“The program aims to equip policy officers with a range of strategic skills, tools and techniques to strengthen their analytical skills and assist officers to translate key issues at the sector, national and regional level.

“Now these officers are able to effectively provide to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of the Department critical advice that is analytically sound, well researched, forecasted, unbiased and reflective of current government priorities,” Mr Aisi said.

He said the course was done virtually online after which all participants were issued a certificate at the end of the program and we look forward to furthering this program in the months to come.

“This is just phase one of the program and phase two will be developed in due course, once outsoles and key lessons learnt are consolidated.

“The program has received support from Secretary Ivan Pomaleu and is part of our Department venturing into institutional partnerships, one in which we already have with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in Canberra, which is to resume activity in September.

“With APSC, we hope to continue this program in the long run and extend to other offices and branches of the department.

“This has also been the first online training held in the Department using our facilities and infrastructure,” Mr Aisi said.

He also thanked and expressed acknowledgement to the IT Branch of our Department, who were always on hand.