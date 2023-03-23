Dept presents National Content Policy

Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry (DCI) Soroi Eoe said the draft NCP presented by the DCI was significant and wanted everyone to appreciate and provide their views in the two-day consultation workshop.

“I encourage you all to put meaningful input into this policy by ensuring that it is better aligned with your organization’s responsibilities,” Eoe told other representatives of the Government agencies, private sectors and civil societies.

“Our Government is developing this policy to put in place a broader meaning of the national content in the PNG context, provide policy directives, as well as policy and institutional alignment to effectively lead, coordinate and monitor all national content programmes in the country.”

Eoe, who is also the Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, said this policy was anticipated by the Government to ensure that large impact projects in the extractives industry are significantly integrated and contributing to PNG’s economy by way of the following policy’s recommendations:

Linkages with domestic supply chain through domestically sourced goods and services;

Secured employment opportunities for nationals;

Transfer of knowledge, skills and technologies;

Greater equity participation by national institutions and citizens; and,

Sustainable development of project impacted communities.

“I believe that this Government is doing the right thing through the Department of Commerce and Industry to put in place this policy,” he said.

“The current National Content Policy is now putting forward a regulatory framework to guide State, investors, landowners, private sectors and citizens on how the national content programmes should be understood and implemented in the country.”

Eoe said the policy was covering not just for mining and petroleum projects, but other projects in fisheries, forestry and agriculture sectors as well.

The Acting Minister wants all agencies and stakeholders to provide their comments and thoughtful inputs to assist the DCI to improve the draft policy.

DCI Secretary David Ganaii said the NCP was a first of its kind.

“The policy is about giving preference to Papua New Guineans, businesses, landowner companies, and it’s about national interest,” he said.

“Department of Commerce and Industry is an important department in the economy sub-sector, it plays a very important role in implementing, writing and developing policies.

“The two day policy (NCP) workshop that started today and will continue tomorrow (March 20th – 21stst) is very important for this country.”