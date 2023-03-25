Dept to carry out audit on roads

Mirisim confirmed that roads works currently facilitated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and its contractors are scrutinized by managers from the works and highways department.

Mirisim was responding to questions posed by Member for Kainantu Open William Hagahuno.

Hagahuno raised concerns regarding the works on roads in his area by the ADB and the contractors that are awarded these road work contracts as conditions of the funding support sought.

He queried whether the department of works and highways merely plays a spectator-role.

Mirisim dispelled concerns of the department being a spectator to work being carried out on roads in the country.

The Minister confirmed that managers from the department are assigned to scrutinize conditions of the roads works being carried out by the contractors assigned by the ADB.

Minister Mirisim also assured MP Hagahuno and the house that an audit on road works nationwide under the Connect PNG program.

Meantime, Mirisim says the 270km road from the Nadzap turnover in Morobe Province all the way to Henganofi Bridge in Eatsren Highlands Province will be complete by October or November this year.

Furthermore, Mirisim says the department plans to install weigh stations at designated checkpoint along highways where the weight of trucks is checked.

Mirisim says the revenue gained from this financial activity will fund the maintenance and refurbishment works on roads around the country.