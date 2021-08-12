Dept Calls For Compliance Checks

“I have a ministerial responsibility to determine whether members of boards and management of internet, cloud and gateway service providers should have a right of controlled access to information and places relevant to my functions and responsibilities, only after I receive a security assessment from the Director-General of the NIO, and if the assessment is not adverse.

“On the other hand, it is mandatory for a NICTA licensee to co-operate with the NIO Director-General during the security assessment,” said Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu.

He has written to the CEO of National Information and Communication Technology Authority (NICTA) and the Director-General of NIO to ensure these compliance checks are established and applied.

Minister Masiu said: “Upholding the laws of this land and the preservation of the national security of Papua New Guinea is core government business and this extends to the ICT sector in PNG.”

As Minister, Mr Masiu is responsible to take heed of the provisions of the NIO Act 1984 under Sections 38 and 39, and the NICTA Act 2009 under Section 72.

He said that while the Government welcomes foreign direct investment into the ICT sector the Government is also intent on taking steps to preserve national security.

“Security breaches in the cyberspace and to security of information are a constant and require us to be watchful and pragmatic.”

Minister Masiu applauded NICTA licensees that continue to comply with national security requirements and asks that they continue to comply with the laws and regulations.