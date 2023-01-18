Dept to amend ILG

In the sitting of Parliament on Friday January 13, Member for Chuave, James Nomane stated that the land tenure system continues to be a major impediment to investment in the country.

Nomane questioned the Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, John Rosso, if the Incorporated Land Groups Act will be replaced.

“For clarity, as we push for development in Chuave with our customary landowners, if the good minister for Lands and Deputy Prime Minister can confirm whether we will continue to be using the Land Incorporation Amendment Act 2009, otherwise known as the ILG Act, or whether we will be repealing this Act and replacing it with something else,” said Nomane.

In response, Minister Rosso expressed that the ILG Act is adequate but comes with consequences as it is being grossly abused by an educated few in rural communities across the country.

“So currently lands department under my tenureship is looking at amending it to find a more suitable option so that it can be able to ensure that our land is not misused by people who are educated, who have wrong motives,” said Minister Rosso.