Dependents benefit from insurance cover

It is one of the first of such benefit that will be paid by the National Teachers’ Insurance Limited to financial members of the association.

This payment is a result of the K75 insurance cover paid every fortnight by members, a benefit received from the nurses’ awards 2021-2023.

CEO of NTIL Dipayan De presented the K25,000 cheque to the PNGNA for the Life Cover of late Sr. Opina which was later handed over to the dependents of the late member during the occasion.

General Secretary for PNG Nurse Association, Kwalimu Mulina highlighted the importance of the K75 insurance deduction done every fortnight and to declare to the nurses throughout the country why it is important that their insurance premium has to come to PNGNA.

“It is because the government has made a decision basically to ensure all the health workers, especially nurses, who are frontline health workers interacting with the patients and they are vulnerable to be infected with any diseases that are coming into the country.” Kwalimu Mulina said.

Mulina is calling on some provinces who had been negligent and are not allowing their members to contribute to PNGNA to rethink and do the right thing for their nurses.

“If something happens and if some members from these provinces die it will be difficult for us to maintain them or pay this kind of LIC because they are not covered at the moment at the Life Insurance NTIL.

“So I would like to appeal to all these provinces and all the hospitals that are listed that there are not deductions coming through to PNGNA. So we are giving you time, we have already planned. If we are able to travel to these respective provinces then I really require and request the CEOs and whoever responsible must work with us so that we can get this K75 for the benefit of the nurses in the country,” Mulina said.