Departure of U.S. Embassy top representative

Mr. Zadrozny first arrived in Papua New Guinea in August 2021, to assume the role of Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy. Prior to his departure, Zadrozny met with Prime Minister Marape to underscore our ongoing commitment to development and prosperity in Papua New Guinea.

During his meeting, he relayed the message that the United States is committed to working with Papua New Guinea to reach its goals, including becoming economically independent.

In a statement, Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny said: “President Biden launched the Pacific Island Summit last year which began a new era of cooperation between the United States and the Pacific.

Together, we vowed to promote mutual respect with the United States and the people of the Pacific Islands joining forces to realize a common vision for the region that's all about being free, open, connected, prosperous, and secure. And since my arrival here in Port Moresby, first as Deputy Chief of Mission and then as Chargé d’Affaires, I’ve seen all our countries deliver on the promises made in Washington.”

He further stated, “One year ago, our embassy worked with top American companies to launch the American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea which will support trade and investment in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

“Then, we made our historic move to an upgraded and environmentally friendly embassy in Port Moresby, an enduring symbol of our commitment to our relationship. And shortly after, we reopened our embassy in the Solomon Islands, ensuring a long-lasting dialogue with the people there.

“In another historic first, Congress brought four members of Parliament from Papua New Guinea to the United States on the Open World program, the first time this program has operated in the Pacific. And finally, in the past four months, we’ve seen the visit of the highest representatives from Diplomacy, Defense, and Development.”

Zadrozny highlighted that on May 22 of this year, Secretary Blinken met with high-level representatives from every Pacific nation at a historic forum at APEC Haus.

On July 27, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Prime Minister Marape here in Port Moresby to emphasize the U.S. joint commitment to modernize Papua New Guinea’s defence force and work together on investing in upgraded defence facilities.

On August 13, USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited Papua New Guinea and announced the opening of the USAID Country Representative Office, which will expand USAID's significant investments to provide life-saving assistance in response to humanitarian crises, facilitate greater access to clean energy for thousands of Papua New Guineans, help build capacity to prepare for future natural disasters – especially as the effects of the climate crisis intensify and strengthen the country’s health sector that was strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From my time here in Papua New Guinea, there are tangible results from President Biden’s 2022 promise at the historic U.S.-Pacific Islands Summit to increase our presence throughout the region and work together to advance the economic, security, and social development goals of our partners.

“And more milestones lay ahead. We are partnering with Johns Hopkins University to send the first cohort of leaders from Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and other Pacific nations to the U.S. Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders program this fall.

“And the Open World program will expand to include another cohort of Parliamentarians from Papua New Guinea as well as from Vanuatu. By the end of this year, we hope to open an embassy in Vanuatu and expand our presence there.

“As I depart my post as Chargé d'Affaires, I want to reiterate our commitment to sovereignty and autonomy as we strengthen our mutually beneficial partnerships in the Pacific. My successor is looking forward to working with the people here to find ways to do even more together and to build a peaceful and prosperous future for generations to come,” Zadrozny said.

The U.S. Embassy welcomed the new Deputy Chief of Mission, Matthew Bunt on August 20, who will assume the role of Chargé d'Affaires, the highest-ranking position at the U.S. Embassy