Department Launches Training Policy

Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra mentioned at the launch the importance of staff in an organization and the systematic training and capacity building for staff to keep with global changes.

He said for an organization to be successful it depends mostly on its human resources, for if there is a human resource that is unable or incapable of doing its job than the organization fails.

Dr Kombra said that in any successful organization, certain systems are put in place for it to function well and he addressed the following:

Training - to equip every officer in the organization to understand his or her roles and responsibilities by heart. Human Resource that is able to change in line with global changes - to identify staff who lack computing skills to train them so that no staff is left behind. Develop staff to perform at higher levels – develop staff to perform to a capacity that is higher than their expected work. Maintain high staff morale - create an environment to motivate and boost the morale of your staff like participating in Team bonding events. Inculcate right attitudes towards clients - staff to have the right approaches when dealing with clients. Human Touch - everything we do here will affect a student out there, that is why it is very important that we must be alert at all times to know that there is always a personal touch to what we do, there must be a human touch to everything officers do.

Dr Kombra encouraged the HR Division to look into its recruitment policies and ensure that the appropriate candidates are hired. He commended the Department in doing well to train its staff to upgrade their skills and qualifications.