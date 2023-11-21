Deloitte Enriches World Children’s Day

BbP's Library Learning Centres echoed with joy as children embraced their rights through fun games and imaginative dress-up activities.

Eleven Deloitte PNG volunteers, including Natasha Swain, Shirley Lakani, and Brandon Tilili, actively participated in the celebrations at BbP’s Pari and Vabukori Library Learning Centres. The volunteers engaged with the children, providing face paint and delightful refreshments.

The children advocated for various rights, including 'the right to be included,' 'the right to live in a clean environment,' and 'the right to be heard,' fostering a sense of togetherness and empowerment.

Deloitte's ongoing support as a Gold-sponsor was not only evident in financial audits but also in the team's direct involvement with during World Children’s Day.

Louise Vuvut, BbP’s finance manager, expressed gratitude for Deloitte's essential role in auditing financial statements and emphasized the importance of acknowledging every child's rights and well-being.

The celebration resonated with the broader goal of World Children’s Day - to ensure children feel supported, cared for, educated, and heard, fostering a brighter future for Papua New Guinea's youth.