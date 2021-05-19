Delivering Education Via Satellite

Provincial Administrator Dr Clement Malau signed the agreement with Kacific and Kinect Ltd, to install 40 satellite dishes covering all high schools and major primary schools, in the province, to deliver learning materials via internet to students.

Governor Allan Bird shared this saying for many years the education outcomes in the province have been very poor.

Governor Bird said ESPG currently spends K120 million a year on Education, which is more than half the province’s budget.

“Yet our children continue to perform poorly. So spending more money on education is simply not giving us the results we need. We had to come up with a smart, low cost alternative that enables us to track the progress of our children,” Governor Bird explained.

He said, “For three years we worked to realise this vision. JaiveX was tasked to develop an e-Learning platform (Sepik Genius) to deliver effective learning content for our children via the internet. Once the program was ready, we needed a low cost internet infrastructure to deliver it. Fortunately, Kacific launched its satellite last year and that technology fitted perfectly with our vision.”

The Governor said Kacific provides the last piece of the puzzle, and now they can hook up all high schools and junior high schools, to the internet.

He said, “By the end of this year, we hope to provide access to all our primary school students as well.”

According to the Governor, all learning materials will be available online for students, and paid for by ESPG.

He said children in May River, Karawari, Maprik or Wewak will have access to the same quality learning opportunities and overtime, they can go paperless.

Governor Bird said the intervention will cost K2million and is to be funded from PSIP funds.

“Our annual running cost will be around K150,000 for the first 40 access points. These sites should be fully operational by end of July. With support from our respective DDAs, we expect to roll out to all our schools,” he added.

He said the ESPG will use this single internet platform to deliver e-Health, e-Agriculture and e-Commerce to all its people.

Photo courtesy: ESPG