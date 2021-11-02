Delegation Set For Climate Summit

The delegation led by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Wera Mori, arrived in Glasgow and are preparing for the main event.

Following Prime Minister James Marape's decision not to attend COP26, Minister Mori, now assumes full responsibility as Prime Minister's Special Envoy to lead the PNG delegation throughout the summit.

Instruments of Full Powers were signed off by Foreign Minister Soroi Eoe, delegating these responsibilities to Minister Mori.

Minister Mori is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and CEO's of reputable global climate institutions.

Of particular importance would be his meeting with Yannick Glemarec, Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund to discuss a simplified draw-down process of the K100Million annual pledge for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Accompanying Minister Mori is Vice Minister Treasury, Peter Isoaimo, who will participate by attending scheduled meetings or accompany the Principal.

The summit is a great exposure for PNG and fellow Pacific Island Forum (PIF) Member Countries, to global issues such as climate change and what each must do to achieve ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, as is required by the Paris Rule Book, to save planet earth.

The COP26 Leaders’ Summit is seen as the last best hope to tackle climate change.