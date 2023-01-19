Delegates visit Goroka hospital

Birmingham, the team leader of the multi-party delegation of Australian MPs and the delegates from the Global Health Asia Pacific are here to assess the development of pressing issues in PNG communities.

The team met with the Goroka’s provincial health administration, workers in the region's HIV program and family and sexual violence Centre.

“My team are here on the fact finding mission to identify what type of development challenges face in PNG so that we can be able to work together to address”, he stated.

He added that whether they are in the opposition or government is not important, Australia and PNG has a long standing relationship and are here to collaboratively work with PNG to create a conducive environment for PNG citizen.

The team will then visit an immunization clinic today before travelling back to Port Moresby to meet with the High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp.