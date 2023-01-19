Delayed teachers’ forms

This year, teachers under the national education system are scheduled to resume on Monday, the 23rd of January. However, the Morobe Provincial Education Division is still waiting to receive the resumption forms.

Morobe’s education program advisor, Keith Tangui, said funding constraints are part of the delay.

“Air Niugini is not accepting free delivery. They want upfront payment,” stated Tangui.

“So as soon as everything is done, we hope that they will come in by Thursday or Friday. And if that happens, the teachers, their principals, will have to pick them up from the district.

“The district education manager of each of the 10 districts will be available to distribute from the district level so they don’t need to come to the provincial office.

“So on Monday, when they go into the classroom, they will start to fill in that.

“Like Lae schools, Monday fill it in the morning and in the afternoon, they can bring it to the provincial headquarters.

“Road accessible schools like Bulolo and Markham, they bring it up on the third day.

“And very remote schools, they can bring it up after one week.”

The provincial education advisor said after all the forms are submitted, they will crosscheck them against the postings list at Tutumang Haus. He will then sign off and hand over to the salary coordinator, who will return them to Port Moresby.

Tangui is urging the education department to quickly send the forms over, saying otherwise, teachers will not work as the form determines the continuity of their salary.