Delay in warrant of arrest, suspects still at large

23-year-old Chris Timba and 20-year-old Felix Wilson, both from Hela province escaped custody and are still at large because their warrant for arrest is yet to be executed.

Committal Court Magistrate Albert Daniels, said the court issued an order to execute the warrant for arrest but the court registry is yet to deliver the warrant to the prosecutor who will then deliver it to the arresting officer.

The police informant who appeared in court confirmed that the warrant that was issued on March 12th through an application by the Police Prosecutor did not reach him yet.

However, he said attempts were made by the police to search the suspects who are still on the run.

Magistrate Daniels gave police starting today until the 5th of November for the warrant to be executed.

The warrant of arrest stems from allegations that at about 3:30 am on the 10th of February 2024, at 8-mile 2nd block in the Northeast electorate in NCD, the two suspects and four others unlawfully killed a person. They were arrested and charged by the police with one count of murder each under section 300 (a) of the Criminal Code and one count of attempted murder each under section 304 (a) of the Criminal Code Act.

The four who remained in custody turned up at court today.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to the 27th of June for police to present to the court the police hand-up brief which is also yet to be completed.