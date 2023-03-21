Defense Cooperation deal on hand

Minister for Foreign Affairs is in Indonesia and will be in discussion with counterpart, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the agreement.

“This is long overdue and has been approved by the National Executive Council with going ahead with PNG Defense Force and Indonesian Defense Force on strengthening their ties, cooperation between the two defense Force and of course our sovereign countries, which is very important,” he stated.

Tkatchenko shared that the official three-day visit to Indonesia is purposely to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and also organizing for June this year.

“It’s going to be a very important meeting on strengthening our relationship and of course organizing the official visit of the Indonesian President in June to Port Moresby PNG. So we look forward to that visit and the pre-organizing of that as well,” Tkatchenko added.

After his three-day meeting in Indonesia, he will then travel to Malaysia for another dialogue with Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

Malaysia is one of Papua New Guinea’s big trading partners and Minister Tkatchenko’s visit is to strengthen ties between PNG and Malaysia.

“There is a new Foreign Minister and a new government in Malaysia, we will work to see the new counterpart in Malaysia that’s very important to strengthen our ties with Malaysia.

With another bilateral meeting line up, the Minister then heads to the People’s Republic of China upon invitation.