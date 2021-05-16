Defending Human Rights

Coming Monday May 17th, is the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and the UN maintains its commitment to protecting the rights of this group of minorities, against the stigma, discrimination, and social and physical violence.

The UN said sexual and gender minorities face these challenges on a daily basis, and this prevents them from accessing services, and denies them the right to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Instead the UN is promoting attitudes of equality and inclusion towards people of all sexualities and gender identities, in order to achieve basic human rights of LGBTQI+Individuals, even in Papua New Guinea.

UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla said, “In raising our voices against discrimination on 17 May, the UN in PNG calls on all partners to reaffirm their commitment to respect human dignity and to champion human rights.”

The UN said creating a safer, inclusive society for all Papua New Guineans demands action at all levels, to challenge discriminatory attitudes.