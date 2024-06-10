Defendants warned against compensation

Magistrate Nii warned Betty Morobe, Rex Kulimbad, Jacob Napad, and Hera Kulimbad that the court can summon them for paying compensation to victims without the court’s authorization.

“In my court, you cannot pay compensation; the matter stays in court must be in court,” Magistrate Nii said. “The district court is a bigger court of status. It has laws to follow. Unlike the village court, which does not have laws. This court is in the city. We are not at the village.”

Nii issued this warning after Police Prosecutor Sandra Holland told the court that she was advised of the payment today.

According to the defendants, they paid the victim K6,000 cash, with food and drinks.

Nii told the defendants that it is now the responsibility of the arresting officer to submit to the court the evidence notifying the court that the compensation was made and submit also a proper application to withdraw the case.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter to July 10, 2024 for mention.