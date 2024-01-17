Defence sets up task force to assist

Troops have already been deployed and are working alongside the Royal PNG Constabulary to bring normalcy.

The PNGDF has now setup a task force group commanded by Task Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel (LTCOL) Douglas Vavar.

The PNGDF through the Task Force Group is to support RPNGC in securing Port Moresby from further looting and unrest to create conditions for re-establishing normalcy within the National Capital District.

Acting Chief of Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara says: “The PNGDF's readiness to assist the police highlights our crucial role in upholding the stability and existence of the state. Let me remind the members of the PNGDF of our Oath to this nation and its people and our critical role in maintaining internal security in times such as this.”

“On the 1 0th of January 2024, the nation's capital was plunged into disorder. The Government requested our assistance to quell the looting and destruction in our nation's capital. The Papua New Guinea Defence Force deployed almost 500 service personnel patrolling the streets, standing between anarchy and good governance to prevent further looting and burning down of facilities throughout the city,” the Commodore added.

The PNGDF has experienced setbacks as well. Beyond facing salary reductions, the vandalism and destruction of City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) have had indirect repercussions on the force. Their superannuation fund, Comrade Trustees Savings Limited (CTSL), holds shares in CPL, making the losses of the companies’ PNGDF’s losses as well.

“Nevertheless, we have emerged resilient, true to the oath we took to serve and defend our country,” says Polewara.

ACDF Polewara emphasizes that Port Moresby serves as the vital core of Papua New Guinea's survival. Its residents should shift their focus from self-interest to the collective well-being of the entire nation. With a diverse tapestry of a thousand tribes, Port Moresby is an integral part of this unified cultural mosaic.

“It's crucial for us to pause, reflect on our actions, and prioritize the larger population that constitutes our country. The pivotal point lies in our future actions.

“City Pharmacy Limited, Stop and Shop, Elisio, Papindo, Desh Besh, Manu Cash n Carry to name a few represent more than just businesses—they are the lifeline of our sustenance, akin to communal gardens. Looting and burning these establishments through violence only harms us, as we destroy the very sources that provide for our daily needs.

“These enterprises also serve as significant employment providers for our fellow citizens. The destruction of nearly 40 percent of Port Moresby's Shopping Malls has inflicted immense suffering upon us. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to safeguard what belongs to us. In the yesteryears, communities united to protect their gardens, hunting, and fishing grounds. Likewise, we must shield our shops and businesses, which contribute goods and services essential to our survival.”

Polewara reiterated: “The Papua New Guinea Defence Force is here to serve the people, and as citizens, we must reciprocate by standing for the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

“Let us unite, end the violence, and collaboratively rebuild Port Moresby, and in turn Papua New Guinea.”