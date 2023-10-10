Defence re-establishes vital committee

The committee’s launch is part of Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe’s wider intent to strengthen Defence Committee Systems and ensure effective governance in the organization.

This intent and the committee are captured in the Department of Defence Corporate Plan 2020-2023 under Defence Governance Framework.

At the launch, the committee co-chair and Deputy Secretary for Department of Defence, Simon Tunapai, said the committee complies with the planning act, and would add value to the Defence Organisation.

“DPSC now allows Defence to properly prioritize, plan and implement projects according to development needs of the organization. It will also enable Defence to provide timely reports to the Government on projects and monies given by the Government for projects within the Papua New Guinea Defence Force,” he said.

Tunapai said DPSC further allows for effective coordination of Defence Development Projects among all interest parties and stakeholders; thereby minimizing the risk of resource wastage and project duplication.

The DPSC is a governance framework for the management of programs and projects under the Public Investment Program. It will enable Defence to be more transparent, effective, and efficient in its efforts to implement projects, and report on those projects to the Government through the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

This framework is consistent with the Planning and Monitoring Responsibility Act 2016 and other development strategies. Line agencies are required by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring to have project steering committees within their organization.

DPSC will have the Deputy Secretary for Defence and the First Assistant Secretary for National Security and Defence at Department of National Planning and Monitoring as co-chairs, and will comprise of a representative each from Department of Treasury, Department of Finance, and National Procurement Commission. It will also have representation from the Office of the State Solicitor, Internal Revenue Commission, and PNG Customs on a co-opt basis.