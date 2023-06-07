Defence Pact must align with Constitution

“Not at this stage, for me I must not break any law that governs our country and so measuring up to what is expected from both sides and there proposal too is not way off but within reach again wording must be something my cabinet and parliament must approve and knowing what is expected on my side I think my team,” stated Marape.

The Prime Minister acknowledged then Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso on the presentative and the establishment made in regards to the treaty as the exchange is currently going well.

PM said he is hoping that Australia agrees to the proposal; and both are of mutual benefit for both sides for the Treaty to commence.

“Anything that doesn’t standup to our national constitution and laws of our country it gets pushed back or processed. So with the proposed security treaty with Australia we are measuring up and we looking through. Once we are happy and they are happy and consistent with the laws on our side and their side; and mutually beneficial especially for our people then this treaty can progress,” added PM Marape.