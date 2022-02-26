Defence Minister Welcomes U.S. Coast Guard

A U.S Coast Guard vessel conducted a port visit to Port Moresby, to demonstrate the long-lasting partnership between both countries.

The Defence Minister said, “The visit is an opportunity for enhanced defence engagement between Papua New Guinea and the United States.”

“The Marape Government is committed to the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and building strong relations with our international military partners. We are working closely with the United States to develop our security capabilities, including the protection of our maritime borders,” Minister Daki added.

In order to deepen Papua New Guinea’s relations with the United States, the two countries have been negotiating a series of agreements. This includes the TPN 505 Agreement to exchange information and gives Papua New Guinea access to United States defence materials, which is undergoing final approval within the Government of PNG before entering into force.

Papua New Guinea and the United States are also negotiating the Shiprider Agreement and a Defence Cooperation Agreement.

STRATTON’s visit is a timely demonstration of the importance of the Shiprider Agreement and maritime security cooperation. It will enable joint maritime patrols on board United States vessels within Papua New Guinea’s exclusive economic zone to assist our law enforcement agencies in countering illicit transnational maritime activities, such as illegal fishing.

The Papua New Guinea and United States Governments have also committed to cooperate and collaborate in support of mutual interests, through the negotiation of a Defence Cooperation Agreement. It will provide for additional areas of cooperation such as training, humanitarian assistance, and redevelopment and construction of military assets in Papua New Guinea.

Minister Daki said, “As the 80th anniversary of the World War II New Guinea Campaign approaches, where our two nations fought side-by-side, our Government is pleased to continue to share in the interests of a free and open Indo-Pacific region with our United States friends”.

STRATTON has abided by all Government COVID-19 protocols.