Defence Bill 2024 completed

The Defence Council consists of the Minister for Defence Dr Billy Joseph, Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe and Acting Chief of Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara.

The Defence Council will now take time to go through the bill before it goes to the National Executive Council for endorsement to Parliament. If the bill wins the approval of the Parliament, it will become the Defence Act 2024.

The Minister as the Chairman of the Council was satisfied with the work done by the legal team of the PNGDF and the Office of the State Solicitor.

“I would like to thank the entire review team for their dedication to this cause and the quality of work done. The success of this Bill will produce an Act of Parliament necessary for the growth and modernisation of the PNG Defence Force and Department of Defence, consequentially improving our Defence Organisation and national security,” Dr. Billy said.

“This Bill is being put forward following wider consultation of stakeholders and numerous internal consultations within the Defence Organisation. Work on the Bill started in 2022 and I am happy that it was put through intense quality check and critiquing.

“The Bill went through a stringent review process in meeting all the necessary requirement and I am confident it will receive the support required from the NEC and the National Parliament,” Minister Joseph concluded.