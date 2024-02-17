Dedication Mass for Catholic professionals

The special mass for the Catholic professionals was presided by the Parish Priest, Fr. Emilio.

CPS Spiritual Director Fr. Ambrose Pereira, elaborated on the significance of spiritual maturity, emphasizing that it empowers individuals to harness their talent and gifts for betterment.

“It invites us to bring forth the gifts that each of us possesses, to be blessed and shared. This in turn will bring joy, happiness, and peace”, he shared.

A Member of the CPS Executive Committee, Michael Varapik, provided a brief overview of the recent activities undertaken by the society. Highlights include the establishment of functioning chapters in Lae, Alotau, and Madang, with others, including Mt. Hagen, currently in progress and ongoing recruitment drive for new members, emphasizing the diverse membership categories available. He noted the positive progress in recruitment, with many new and younger members joining the society.

He also revealed that the new booklet on the Rule of Life, developed by the society offers guidelines for members on how to conduct themselves as Catholic professionals, and also outlines the objectives and mission of the CPS.

Varapik further highlighted CPS’ active engagement on several national issues of importance.

President Paul Harricknen has been vocal against government attempts to alter the National Constitution to declare PNG a Christian Country and expressed grave concerns regarding the rule of law following the recent Black Wednesday uprising in Port Moresby.

Other issues the society president has been vocal about include the recent appointment of a Minister for Constitutional Offices by the Prime Minister.

Despite facing significant challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions from 2020 to 2021, they were still able to formulate and recently finalized the new CPS 5-Year Strategic Plan 2024-2028, which willbe implemented this year.

Senior Catholic professionals, include President Paul Harricknen, Ambassadors Dame Jean Kekedo and Gabriel Dusava, Dr. Patricia Paraide, Michael Varapik, and many younger members, including Jessie Karato, Nyleptha Maino, Patricia Kopok, Stephanie Lavarabin, and Louis Kango.