Decision reserved on Yama’s leave application

The case was to review the decision of the national court that dismissed his election petition disputing the results of the 2022 national election against incumbent governor Ramsey Pariwa.

The three-man bench consisting of Justice Jacinta Joan Murray, Justice Kenneth Manarua Frank, and Justice Paulus Mapa Dowa reserved their decision because they had to hear an application submitted by

Pariwa’s lawyer Martin Kombri seeking vacation from the hearing due to concerns raised regarding the relationship between Yama and Chief Justice Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika.

It was before the court that Yama and former PNGDF Commander Brigadier General Jerry Singirok filed three election petitions. One was dismissed while two went to trial. After the trial, the court dismissed Yama’s petition due to insufficient evidence. Yama sought a review of that decision and it was granted by the Chief Justice on the 9th of November 2023.

According to Kombri, the application to vacate the hearing raised a preliminary issue regarding the relationship of Yama and the Chief Justice.

Kombri alleged that the decision granted by the Chief Justice at that time was biased due to the basis of their relationship.

However, the three-man beach refused that application stating that the matter should be addressed to the Chief Justice and not another judge.

Kombri said now that the court has dismissed the application they will concentrate on the pending application regarding the decision of the objection to competency and a substantive review of that decision.

“For the objection to competency. We are challenging the three grounds relied on by the applicant that those grounds are not sufficient, they do not meet the requirements to be heard by the Supreme Court and determine the merits, we have asked the court to dismiss those three grounds.

“The substantive application for leave to review is still pending, after the determination of objection to competency it will then be obvious whether or not the substantive review will proceed. If the objection to competency is upheld then the review will not proceed but if the objection is refused we will proceed to the hearing of the substantive appeal,” Kombri said.

Yama’s lawyer Ben Lomai said initially when they applied for leave, five grounds were relied on but they only raised three grounds.

Meanwhile, both Yama and Pariwa are looking forward to the outcome of the objection to competency case.