Decision on opposition leader’s standing tomorrow

A full Supreme Court bench today deliberated on submissions and a decision was reserved for 9:30am tomorrow.

Lawyers representing the speaker and the Attorney General in their submissions highlighted reasons why Tomuriesa should be disqualified in this matter.

Anticipating the decision to be handed down today, Court Room 1 was packed to capacity and in attendance were the alternate Prime Minister Rainbo Paita, Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa, Deputy Opposition Leader, James Nomane among others.

While the decision was reserved for tomorrow, the progression of the Section 18 Special Court Reference will depend on the outcome of this decision.

If the bench determines that the Opposition Leader, Douglas Tomuriesa does not have a standing in this matter, it will mean the end of this special reference case.

But if the court finds otherwise, the case will proceed to the substantive matter where the opposition is seeking the court’s interpretation of certain parts of the constitution, particularly parts of Section 145 that deals with the Motion on the Vote of No Confidence.

And the Attorney General’s Counsel, Dane Mel is prepared to intervene by way of an objection to competency if the decision tomorrow goes in the opposition’s favor.

“We have that objection ground. A number of objection grounds are in our notice of objection of competency which we will raise at the appropriate time,” Mel said.

Outside court, a calm Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa thanked his lawyers for handling the first part of the Special reference case.

“The decision has been reserved to tomorrow and so we leave it to the courts to make a decision. We will not preempt the court’s decision. We’ll be patient until tomorrow at 9:30am. But we’re very confident.

“And we feel comfortable. There’s no pressure on our end and we will allow the wisdom of our lawyers to take us through,” Tomuriesa stated.

Residents of Port Moresby and supporters have been urged to remain calm and allow the court to hand down its decision tomorrow.