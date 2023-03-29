Decentralization of PHA functions to NIPG

Governor Sir Julius Chan said, this will enable the province to have direct control and coordination of health services from the Department of Health through the PHA to the Provincial Government. The move is important as New Ireland progresses towards achieving its autonomous status.

The Provincial Executive Council (PEC) has also approved of annual funding for free primary and subsidized health care programmes and commencement of the mobile and floating clinics in the province.

The NIPHA 2023-2027 which aims to focus on strengthening the health system in New Ireland Province has also been accepted and endorsed under Goal two (2) of the five-year plan for all New Irelanders to enjoy a healthy life by:

Improving child survival by 80%;

Improved antenatal and child health care;

Establishment of a Maternal Mortality Review Committee to ensure women have access to family health services;

Establish cervical cancer screening treatment;

Reduce communicable disease by providing access for all citizens to treatment and, prevention services for STD in the province including TB and malaria;

Ensuring all citizens have access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation;

Improved preparedness for disaster outbreaks by establishing a provincial disease outbreak surveillance and response mechanism;

Established lifestyle screening including diabetes, treatment and preventive programs.

The priority programs under the Corporate Plan are; Health Promotion, Tuberculosis, Maternal Health, Child Health, Water, Sanitation and Climate Change, Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Trauma, Diabetes and lifestyle.

The New Ireland PHA Corporate Plan will now direct health investment for the province in ensuring that critical health infrastructure are built, competent health care workers are recruited, and no more ‘out of stock’ medicines and medical consumables.