Deaths reported in sea cucumber season

This was a concern to Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, when he sent his officers to investigate two incidents reported to Police on the 5th and 7th of this month.

Yapu said a 41-year-old man went out diving on Monday October 5th and did not return home. His body was found floating near Patu and Tawi Island two days later.

In a separate incident on Wednesday 7th October, four young men from Baluan Island went diving for sea cucumber near Sibisa Island when a shark attacked one of them.

The PPC said his head was completely bitten off whilst his body was found floating at sea.

At the beginning of the beche-de-mer season in August, police said a man from Koroji went out diving and failed to return home. His body was later found at sea.

PPC Yapu said although the sea cucumber season is an opportunity for locals to earn good money, their safety is paramount.