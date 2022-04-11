Death toll rises as fighting resumes

Morobe police have reported six deaths so far, saying two old men, a child and three young men have been killed, while over 100 Kapin houses were set alight at Nami.

The Kapin, who are originally from Mumeng, in Bulolo District, have settled at Nami while the Finschhafen and a number of Madang people settled a few metres away at Gavman Giraun.

Saturday’s retaliation follows the March 26th and 27th incident where three men were killed an 50 houses were razed at Gavman Giraun over an extramarital affair.

“Situation is very tense,” said Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura.

“From our visit and report from last week, I believe the provincial administrator is fully aware of the situation and we’re looking at funding support to get additional manpower – mobile squad and investigators – to be on the ground to maintain peace.

“We’re going to start making some big arrests.”

Police are anticipating another retaliation.

Mumeng and Bulolo police have joined their Wau counterparts, with additional support expected from the Northern Mobile Group as well.

(Morobe provincial police commander, Jacob Singura, and his unit meeting with the Finschhafen and Madang settlers on March 31st following the first series of fighting)