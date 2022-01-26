Death Threats Not Taken Lightly: Police

Manning said the issuance of threats to cause physical harm, kill another person or destroy property is a crime and will be dealt with, regardless of the reasons.

A group of people from Hela threatened to kill Gulf people if their K250,000 compensation demand over the fatal shooting of one of their tribesmen was not met.

The deceased was killed during a police operation in Gulf Province.

“I have issued instructions to police in the Gulf and Central provinces as well as the National Capital District to step up their police operations and presence within the various communities,” said the Police Commissioner.

“Further, the person or persons who issued the threats to kill Gulf people are to be arrested and dealt with. Such threats are totally unacceptable.

“We have laws and avenues, such as the courts, for aggrieved parties to go to if they so require instead of resorting to intimidation and threats of violence.

“Our people need to respect each other and allow due process, and the law, deal with whatever issues they have.”

Commissioner Manning highlighted that the death of the Hela man had nothing to do with the people of the Gulf Province.

“This was a police shooting and is now under investigation. Until then, I will advise everyone to remain calm and not do anything irrational.”