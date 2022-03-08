Deal Signed After Year-Long Fight

On Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, representatives of both tribes led by their respective leaders, Yarip Belen for Aiyela and Namo Pore for Nomali, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paiam Police Station, agreeing to stop fighting and go into mediation.

The Nomali-Aiyela fighting broke out in March of 2021 at Kairik Village over claims of outstanding compensation payments and land issues, leading to unconfirmed death reports of close to 100 people.

Kairik sits about 10 minutes out of the Paiam township and is a strategic and important location for the suspended Porgera mine operation as it is where the company airstrip is situated.

The Porgera District Law and Order committee had issued Preventative Orders (PO) to both clans in March 2021 to stop fighting, however, these were ignored and the fighting continued until January this year when the PNG Defence Force stepped in and took control of the situation.

Enga Provincial Law and Order Coordinator, Nelson Leia, commended the efforts of the defence force and police call-out security personnel in the district for stepping in initially to contain the Kairik fighting.

He urged both the Nomali and Aiyela tribes to commit to the terms of the MoU.

Paiela/Hewa Local Level Government (LLG) President, Silas Aiyala, who was one of the leaders who initiated the peace process for the two tribes, expressed that the peace process would take time but to start with the MoU signing was a significant start.

“We don’t need to lose any more lives. Change your attitudes. You are here because you now want peace and we need your commitment and cooperation to successfully effect the peace process,” Aiyala said.

With the MoU signing, both tribes have now agreed to a number of conditions in efforts toward maintaining ongoing peace. These include ending any form of provocation, allowing free movement of their people and having all hired gunmen return to their respective places of origin.

More importantly, with the MoU signing, the two tribes have agreed for the Porgera Law and Order mediation team to mediate their case for settlements by setting up a joint OMS sitting to hear their case.

This mediation will proceed on March 8th.

They have agreed to accept any decisions handed down by the joint OMS team and if they disagree, they will follow proper processes for appealing and not take the law into their own hands.

Paiam Police Station Commander, Snr Sgt Jack Kimala, acknowledged both tribes for agreeing to achieve peace and to respect the process ahead through to mediation.

“We acknowledge that the road toward achieving peace is not an easy one. Both tribes will have to make a personal commitment for this process to be achievable and by doing so, making a commitment for the future of your children and communities,” Kimala said.

Five representatives from each of the tribes signed the MoU, witnessed by several government and stakeholder officials which included PSC Kimala, Porgera District Acting Administrator Jerry Maku, District Law and Order Coordinator Joseph Minapi, Chairman of the Porgera District Authority Thompson Kulara, OMS Porgera Chairman Sukul Tupia and Rodney Pokalai from the RJI.

In a symbolic gesture to mark an end to the fighting, both tribes surrendered several firearms and weapons which were burnt before the public at Paiam Police Station and a victory flag was raised by the Enga Interdenominational Global Mission.