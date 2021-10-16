Deal Advances Porgera Mine Reopening

The agreement was signed in a ceremony yesterday at Government House by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae on behalf of the State, Barrick Gold President and CEO Mark Bristow, and representatives of Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited and Mineral Resource Enga Limited.

Prime Minister, James Marape reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the early restart of Porgera Mine with BNL as an equity partner and operator, and promised to ensure that BNL, as the investor, was provided the assurance required to move from care and maintenance to mine recommencement.

“The Commencement Agreement is the master agreement that elaborates in detail the terms agreed in the historic Project Porgera Framework Agreement we signed in April. While other agreements, such as the Shareholders Agreement, Operatorship Agreement, and the MDC remain to be finalized.

“The Commencement Agreement provides a framework for their negotiation and will help accelerate progress on the remaining steps so that Porgera can be reopened,” Mr Marape said.

The Prime Minister encouraged all stakeholders, especially the Porgera landowners and community, to unite and continue to partner with the Government and BNL to create the right conditions for mine restart, including improving the law and order situation of the Porgera valley.

“We look forward to the setting up of the New Porgera Project Company and for work to begin in preparation for the processing of gold ore at the soonest possible date.

“Porgera’s restart helps PNG get back more for our people, creating local jobs and contracts in partnership with one of the world’s leading mining companies,” Mr Marape said.

Barrick CEO, Dr Mark Bristow, speaking on behalf of BNL shareholders Barrick and Zijin Mining, called upon all parties to the negotiations to redouble their efforts and conclude the remaining agreements as soon as possible.

“As we move toward starting up mining operations, our common task is to negotiate expediently and in good faith so that Porgera, a mine with enormous potential, can resume production and take its place as an engine of the PNG economy and contributor of foreign exchange once again,” Dr Bristow said.

The Barrick Gold CEO and senior executives were in the country on a four-day visit as part of Barrick’s quarterly review visits to Barrick-operated mine sites through the world.

During the visit Dr. Bristow, Vice President, Woo Lee and executives met with PM James Marape, state ministers including Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas.

While Pogera Mine is presently under care and maintenance, negotiations for the re-commencement of the mine continue and the agreement signing yesterday is a milestone towards the restart of Porgera Mine operations.

The Porgera Project Commencement Agreement formalizes the terms of the commercial and financial arrangements contained in the Framework Agreement signed in April.

These terms include the following:

PNG stakeholders and BNL will share the economic benefits generated over the life of mine on a 53/47 percent basis;

BNL will finance the capital required to restart the mine;

An increase in equity will be allocated to a broad group of landowners who are the customary owners of the land where Porgera is located; and

The State will retain the right to acquire the remaining 49 percent of the mine from BNL at fair market value after 10 years.

Prime Minister Marape and Dr Bristow agreed that their negotiation teams would continue to engage intensively over the coming weeks to ensure that all remaining conditions required for the recommencement of operations at the Porgera Mine can be met as quickly as possible.