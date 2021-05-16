Deadline for Procurement Committees issued

According to Chief executive officer of the National Procurement Commission Simon Bole, said, “The NPC Board has issued a deadline until 30 June this year for all districts and provinces to establish their respective procurement committees so it is up to the provinces and districts to contact NPC and facilitate their committee establishment.”

Mr Bole said to date NPC has successfully established procurement committees in 13 provinces and 41 districts.

“We got five provincial committees already approved by NPC Board, gazetted and awaiting swearing in while four province which include Enga, Jiwaka, West New Britain and Autonomous Region of Bougainville yet to write to NPC requesting for delegation of board powers,” he said.

Mr Bole said 27 have been approved by NPC board, gazette and awaiting swearing in, whilst 21 districts have yet to write to NPC requesting for delegation of board powers and committee establishment.

The committees are part of the NPC, established in the districts to empower them procure projects up to the threshold limit of K2.5 million compared to the current limit of K500,000.

He said, “The procurement reform is part of empowering districts and provinces deliver goods and services to the people.”

“They must make it their business in establish their committees because the powers they have to approve projects now is limited to only K500, 000.

“But through the committee establishment, NPC is delegating powers to the districts to procure projects up to the value of K2.5 million.

“That’s a very big increase which districts should be excited to write to NPC and implement the reform,” Mr Bole said.

He said provinces have a threshold limit of K5 million through their provincial procurement committee establishment.

Photo courtesy: NPC