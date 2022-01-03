Dead Body Found At Sea

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang said police were alerted of the dead body found floating in the sea by villagers.

He said police quickly arrived at the scene and retrieved the body with assistance from Sek rural hospital medical staff.

The body is now at the Modilon General Hospital morgue in Madang town. Police said the man’s identity is yet to be made known but is believed to be from the coastal area.

PPC Rubiang said if anyone in Madang have been looking for their relative, they can contact the Madang police to assist them verify the body.