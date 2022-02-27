Dead Bodies Rotting In Container

Alouis Masulu told the media that the containers that the freezers are not working properly and the dead bodies are decaying. He said this has been ongoing and has been happening and the hospital have to tell people from Madang to take the bodies back home for burial.

He said the Chinese who was shot dead last Thursday was taken to the hospital and later died, his family and friends were told to bring in their own freezer to store the body of late Weng Yanquing.

Masulu said the other coolers inside the mortuary are also not working and that it is very hard for him to dress the body when the relatives want to remove from the morgue.

A frustrated local who was with the Chinese community at the hospital said there were no medical officers to attend to the Chinese man and he was sleeping outside the outpatient for some time while they tried to contact doctors they knew to attend to him.

She said while doing that for some time Yanquing passed away.

"We then brought him to the morgue and were told by the morgue attendant that the freezers inside were not working well so we had to take the body home. We had to make calls to our friends and one of them brought in a freezer to store the body.

“I want the Madang Provincial Government to look into this issue. We the tax payer are not benefiting from what we are paying for.”