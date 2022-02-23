DDAs Must Strategically Plan Projects: DIRD

However, the onus rests entirely on the leadership role played at the sub-national administration in the management of these development grants.

Department of Implementation and Rural Development Secretary, Aihi Vaki made these remarks to clarify the disbursement of Provincial and District Services Improvement Programme funds.

He added that DDAs and provincial administrations in their development planning should focus on minimum standards and bridging development gaps.

Mr Vaki said some provinces and districts faced challenges in terms of logistics due to geographical isolation and remoteness, however these should not be an excuse.

Mr Vaki stressed that the administration must strategically plan and ensure the implementation process continues to deliver tangible development to remote corners of their respective electorates.

“As far as the national government is concerned, SIP program is here to stay, all we desire is stable political and administrative leadership required to deliver basic services based on a realistic five year development plans and good people focused decisions, not contrary,” he said.

Mr Vaki also highlighted that violating of the Administrative Guidelines and Financial Instruction by not submitting acquittal reports, development plans and budgets contribute to misapplication of SIP funds.

He added that provinces and districts must counter-fund projects through PSIP and DSIP to achieve greater results towards delivery of services. Provinces exists because of districts therefore PSIP must be applied equally.

Currently, the department is developing a DIMS/SIP data base system with the assistance from Australian Government through DFAT to enhance the department’s competence to measure the performance of all 111 electorates.

As a result, at the end of the day there is an effective reporting system to NEC and Parliament also importantly a source of reliable planning data for all levels of government.