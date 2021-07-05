DDA Invests K30m In Education

Its District Development Authority (DDA) has invested close to K30 million in the education sector in the last 8 years.

This was revealed by local member Jeffery Komal, at the opening of a double classroom in Poroma Primary School in the Poroma Local Level Government (LLG).

Each double classroom cost K150 000 and can accommodate up to 80 students; 40 in each.

In the primary education sector alone, the district has invested close to K20 million in building 121 double classrooms for all primary schools in the five LLGs.

Komal said, “The double classrooms will not only serve the students of today but will also serve the generations that will come in the future”, he said.

He added that apart from building double classrooms the DDA has also built three-bedroom staff houses for several schools.

The MP said building houses for teaching staff is the next plan the DDA intends to implement.

District Planner Robin Tuna also highlighted other education investments in the district, including the Southern Highlands Teacher College that will take in its pioneer students in a bachelor’s degree program in nursing.

The local member said the DDA will fully fund the tuition fees of all students in the district who are accepted into the teacher college.

Photo credit: Nipa Kutubu DDA