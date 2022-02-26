DBTS Opens Academic Year 2022

Over a thousand staff and students joined in a well animated Eucharistic celebration presided over by Provincial Superior for Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Fr. Gregorio Bicomong, SDB.

Fr. Pedro Sachitula, SDB, Rector and Fr. Ambrose Pereira, SDB, Spiritual Moderator were the concelebrants.

Before the Eucharistic celebration Fr Angelo Fazzini SDB, vice Rector and Fr Ambrose offered the students an opportunity to make their peace with God. Several students both Catholic and non-Catholic had the opportunity to hear the words, ‘Go in Peace!’ or to receive words of encouragement and a blessing.

The theme for the year, ‘Do all through love, nothing through constraint’ was depicted with vibrant images of young Melanesian people from the DBTS institution.

In his homily Fr. Gregorio proposed Saints Aloysius Versiglia and Callistus Caravario as models of commitment to protect the life, dignity, and faith of three young women.

“Life is holy and sacred,” said Fr Gregorio as he invited the congregation to pray for peace in the world especially in war-torn Ukraine.

Dwelling on the gifts of the Holy Spirit, he highlighted ‘Knowledge’ inviting all to aim at intellectual maturity. He then dwelt on ‘Fear of the Lord’ and highlighted character and the virtues of integrity, selfishness, and responsibility.

The presentation of the Salesians, Salesians Educators, Ground Staff and the Student Representative Council members to the school was performed after the mass, with each taking the Pledge of commitment for the Academic Year 2022.

Then the presentation of Special Awards, Academic Awards and Technical Awards to those students who had excelled in 2021 followed.