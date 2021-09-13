DBTI students on OJT

The OJT commenced on Monday 23rd of August and is designed to equip students with the necessary skills, knowledge and attitude required in their field of study to apply in the working environment.

For nine weeks Lionel Hebei, Thomas Pokanau, Leonah Simbi Nawara and Juliet Dawa who are third-year Electronics and Communication Students and Ernest Ovia who is also a third-year Information Technology student, will carry out their In-Plant Training Programme (IPT) with Remington Group.

The IPT is an immersion program that is a part of the DBTI curriculum where the students are allowed to have a hands-on experience in the working environment.

Remington Group CEO, Peter Goodwin, said: “We are so proud to be able to lead our industry in Papua New Guinea with specialist training initiatives like this one.”

He added: “We are able to not only provide on the job training, but then give formal trade qualifications to our successful apprentices. No one else in our industry does so. More than this, we are focused on gender balance and providing opportunity for PNG women, not only as trainees, but as leaders.”

Remington Group said they are excited to continue their partnership with DBTI in helping students get the appropriate hands-on experience in the workplace and increase their employability.

During the nine weeks of learning and working with Remington’s team of professionals, the students will be challenged to level up their technical skills, knowledge and attitude towards work.