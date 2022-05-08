Daumagini Receives Funding Support

The school received a chainsaw, a cheque of K10,000 and a commitment of an additional K10,000 for sporting equipment for the school.

Established in 1963, the primary school has a teaching staff of eight and more than a hundred students from elementary through to grade eight.

The chainsaw was a request of the parents of the students from the school to the provincial government. It will now be used to cut timber to build new teachers house and make repairs on those that are falling apart.

Speaking on the support given to the primary school, Governor Agarobe said, “This is a start, if the parents keep up to their word and start doing that, there will be a bit more support that will come through. We can’t sit back and expect other people to do it for us.”

“We the parents, and the government must work together to deliver on these type of investment so that our kids get quality education and all the support they need from the government to move through the stages of education until they finish school and find employment,” added the governor.

The K10,000 cheque will be used for other much needed projects whilst the commitment of K10,000 will be strictly for sporting equipment for the students. The students unfortunately have limited sporting choices on sports day due to not having proper sporting uniforms, balls, nets or bats.

A former student of the primary school himself, Central Governor Robert Agarobe encouraged the students to do well in school and endeavor to enter high school. He told of the K2.5 million projects launched that morning at the Kwikila Secondary School to inspire the students.

“We are trying to make sure that we put in goof infrastructure so that as you graduate and as you go up the rank you end up in a good high school. So this are your struggling stages, the teachers here, they are trying their very best to give you a good education so listen to your teachers, because the teachers are struggling to get good support from the government, from us,” encouraged Agarobe.