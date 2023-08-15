Data system in place for health authority

It encompasses various components such as electronic health records, telemedicine, health information exchange, and other digital tools and systems that aim to improve the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of healthcare in PNG.

The electronic national health system in PNG is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to modernize the healthcare sector by leveraging technology to overcome challenges related to data management, communication, and service delivery.

This has significantly transformed the way healthcare is delivered by enabling healthcare professionals to have access to accurate and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

Dr. Jiuth Gawi the Director of Curative Services (Emergency Physician), said Madang has already integrated this system into 42 of its facilities and so far, in terms of reporting their data, they have been reporting well.

This actually now gives Madang Provincial Health Authority a clear picture of what is happening in the Province.

However, there have been some minor setbacks with the hospital’s database management system, which they now plan to improve on.

As Dr. Gawi states, this will not only show the people what doctors and nurses are doing but will also be an evidence base for the National Department of Health to look into Doctor’s and other clinical staff performance, challenges faced and the way forward from there.

The electronic national health information system in PNG is an ongoing initiative that requires continuous investment in infrastructure, training, and policy development. It aims to address various challenges faced by the healthcare sector, including limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, workforce shortages, and geographical barriers.

By leveraging technology and digital solutions, PNG strives to improve healthcare outcomes, enhance patient experiences, and strengthen the overall health system in the country.

Over the years the MaPHA has been receiving so much negative feedback and this year moving on forward, the institution is looking forward to building up the trust amongst its employees, stakeholders and the people.

Going rural, having cost-cutting strategies in place and Organizational excellence are the three main pillars set by the Chief Executive Officer, Fidelis Waipma, envisioned for the PHA to look into.