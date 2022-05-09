Data Gathered On Internal Displacement

With funding from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Development Fund and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), IOM is providing technical inputs in the execution of field assessments with the Department for Provincial and Local Government Affairs (DLPGA) and provincial authorities.

They are also providing input in the drafting of a policy document for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

IOM and DPLGA teams, joined by local authorities from the respective provinces, carried out assessments in selected areas hosting displaced communities in Manus, Milne Bay and Madang.

Vital information, including the living conditions of the displaced population and the challenges experienced to attain durable solutions, was collected and fed into the drafting of the IDP’s policy document for Papua New Guinea.

In discussions with local authorities during the fieldwork, the DPLGA highlighted that the IDP's Policy input document would focus on displacement induced by climate change, natural hazards, disease outbreaks and human-induced hazards, including law and order, and gender-based violence related displacement.

Information gathered through the assessments is being drafted as a case study and will be incorporated into a National Situational Report (NSR) on the displacement situation.

IOM and DPLGA will convene a workshop that will review the NSR and identify policy gaps and specifications to support drafting the IDPs' Policy input document.