Daru Population Increased

There are also others coming on from other provinces as well. All in search of better opportunities, including employment, and health and education services.

Wingu says there are 30 to 40 thousand people currently on the island.

“Lack of service delivery is what’s bringing people into the town. People are coming in for health, employment opportunities and yet are settling in Daru which is causing the population on the island to increase,” said Wingu.

He says the influx of people into Daru has put a lot of strain on law and order on the island, and locals also.

Wingu said people in Daru are surviving through fishing and informal business like betelnut sales, and cooked food, while others who are fortunate, are employed in shops or are in the public service.

“People a really living a sad life on the island. They are basically doing what they can to survive and make ends meet. This really should not be happening. We have the big giant Ok Tedi Mine in the province and yet nothing is being done to solve many of the issues that could have been solved a while ago. Where are the leaders and what are are they doing? Daru is the provincial capital of Western Province and yet it is in a very unstable state and so are the people,” said Wingu.

Wingu said people lack government support and empowerment to better their living standards.

He added that the people of South Fly are desperate for attention from the government.