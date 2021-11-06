Daru Police Needs Help

Inspector Saiwa Ricker of Daru Police station said they have been operating under the command of the Police Commander for North Fly, even though it is located in South Fly.

Officer in charge Inspector Saiwa Ricker says they are currently operating under the North Fly Command.

“My policemen and I are trying our best to do what we can on the ground. Law and order issues are so much happening but services provided to the police is not reaching the policing staff. There real issues that we are facing are accommodations, our prison cells and logistics on the ground,” said Inspector Ricker.

He said the police station cell couldn’t cater for the increase in the number of detainees. The cells can only take 30 people at one time. It is currently accommodating 43.

The Correctional Service base currently closed, the situation becomes more difficult in trying to keep the detainees safe and at separate areas based on the types of crimes committed.

“Not having enough space in the cell block only makes it difficult for us to isolate detainees but instead we are just keeping all the detainees together, despite their individual crimes that they’ve committed.”

He said outside the policing operations, the welfare of the officers, especially housing, has not been given much attention. Officers are living in very poor conditions.

Inspector Ricker added that the houses are rundown and this has affected their performance on the job as well.

He is calling for local leadership and the Police hierarchy to attend to their welfare as well.