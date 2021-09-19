Daru-Kiunga diocesan plan launched

The launching mass for ‘Phase 3 of Stage 2’ of the Diocesan Plan was held at the St Gerard’s Cathedral in Kiunga. It was celebrated by newly ordained Bishop of Daru-Kiunga, Joseph Dureoro SVD.

In accordance with the new Bishops motto, the goal of the 4-year Diocesan Plan was to ensure that the diocese grew deeper in promoting and living the values of Openness, Hope, Love and Faith. The plan will be implemented in the year 2022 to 2025.

After the church service, a showcase was made by Diocesan Administration staff of the Diocesan Plan Booklet; The Four key values of Openness, Love, Hope and Faith; Diocesan Target; and The People.

The Diocesan Plan Booklet for ‘Phase Three of Stage Two’ contains the specific plans of the Parishes and Diocesan Services approved at the Diocesan Assembly.